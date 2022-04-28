Holly Willoughby struggles to hold back tears on This Morning Holly was interviewing Julia Bradbury ahead of her powerful documentary

This Morning presenter Holly Willoughby struggled to hold back tears on Thursday's edition of the show. Appearing alongside regular co-star Phillip Schofield, Holly was interviewing Julia Bradbury about her breast cancer diagnosis and her upcoming documentary, Breast Cancer and Me, when she was overcome with emotion.

During the moving interview, Julia admitted to Holly and Phillip that telling her children about her cancer diagnosis was the "the hardest thing" she's ever had to do.

WATCH: Julia Bradbury in tears as she gives health update

A clip from the programme then showed Countryfile presenter Julia in bed as her young children, Zephyr, Xanthe and Zena embraced their mother with a hug following her mastectomy.

At this point, Holly could be seen teary-eyed as she said candidly: "Oh, that got me," before taking a deep breath, clearly moved by the VT.

Julia's important hour-long programme will highlight the realities of living with breast cancer and will detail her journey from her diagnosis to her life-changing surgery. As the synopsis explains, the film "candidly follows Julia's own personal story, seeing her and her family through the process of physical and psychological recovery".

Julia Bradbury has been open about her breast cancer journey

It continues: "Julia keeps her own personal video diary in the run-up to her surgery, and speaks openly and honestly about her thoughts, feelings and reflections on what she is going through.

"Speaking to doctors and other experts, Julia reveals all aspects of this difficult journey, as she also meets other families who are facing similar struggles."

Julia's documentary airs on ITV on Thursday

In a previous interview with HELLO!, Julia opened up about her journey, which began when a 2¼in tumour was found in her left breast last September, before undergoing a mastectomy in October.

"I've always appreciated the healing power of nature and even more so now," she told us. "I'm still at the acute end of coming through my diagnosis and coming to terms with everything, so life is very heightened: the skies are a deeper shade of blue, the patterns of nature are more striking than usual. I'm taking it all in."

Julia Bradbury: Breast Cancer and Me airs on Thursday 28 April at 9pm on ITV.

