Holly Willoughby shares sneak peek at daughter Belle's epic birthday party inside £3million home

This Morning star Holly Willoughby has shared a rare snap of her daughter Belle, who celebrated her 11th birthday on Thursday.

Taking to her Instagram account, the ITV star posted a glorious sun-kissed photo of Belle who could be seen facing away from the camera whilst standing on a boat.

Captioning the image, Holly wrote: "Happy birthday beautiful Belle… we love you so much… let’s see what 11 brings…"

Friends and fans including Kate Thornton inundated the star's post with birthday wishes, Belle celebrated the exciting milestone with an epic sleepover party inside the family's £3million London home.

Holly shared the sunset snap with her 7.7 million followers

The celebration was an extravagant one and Holly gave followers a small glimpse into the celebrations whilst she thanked company Teepee Vibe Tribe, who arranged an incredible sleepover kit for the occasion.

The fabulous kit included a stunning pink tepee, complete with fairy lights, a collection of pink cushions, a pink sippy cup, a writing set, and a stylish white hamper for the event.

Taking to her Instagram earlier this week, Holly impressed followers after her appearance on new TV series Freeze the Fear which started on Tuesday.

Fans were very impressed with the new show which saw a group of celebrities undergo the lifestyle methods of ice guru Wim Hoff.

Holly ordered a stunning sleepover kit for the evening

After the show's debut, Holly shared a wonderful snap where she donned warm winterwear whilst looking out at a bright blue Italian sky.

Captioning the image, she wrote: "Thank you for all your #freezethefear love… Every episode we delve deeper into @iceman_hof method, we’ve only just seen the tip of the iceberg.

"It’s fascinating to watch the celebs change and react to the process… right, off for a cold shower…

Holly filmed Freeze the Fear in Italy

"#hwstyle Jacket and hat @goldbergh and for those asking about my sunglasses, the [doughnut emojis] ones were an old pair of mine from @moncler… think they still have similar."

Followers were excited to share their initial thoughts on the programme and left their responses on the post.

One fan penned: "I absolutely loved this Holly. I don’t usually watch stuff like this but only watched because of you and found I really enjoyed it and looking forward to next week."

A second wrote: "Loved it holly would recommend this to everyone."

