Holly Willoughby looks effortlessly beautiful in sun-soaked selfie – see photo The This Morning presenter looked flawless

Holly Willoughby always looks effortlessly beautiful and she stunned her fans on Friday when she shared a glorious selfie where she was showered in the sunlight.

The beautiful blonde shared the selfie on her social media pages and she glistened in the selfie where she rocked an almost makeup-free look. Her blonde her shone in the sunlight making her look angelic a brown fur coat and showed off a beautiful moon necklace from her own Wylde brand. She also had a pair of ear studs in, further heightening her beauty.

WATCH: Holly Willoughby left overjoyed as she shares amazing news

She captioned the shot: "Summer dreaming… throwback to wearing one of the first WYLDE MOON x @Kirstielemarque samples from our beautiful collaboration."

Fans fell in love with the stunning throwback, as one enthused: "So INCREDIBLY BEAUTIFUL," alongside a string of heart emojis while a second added: "Lovely picture of you Holly."

A third posted: "Beautiful Holly, you look amazing," with a fourth saying: "Prettiest girl I've ever seen."

Many more were left speechless by the stunning shot, and only posted heart or raised hand emojis.

Holly shared her stunning snap from inside her home, and earlier in the week she gave her fans a glimpse inside a different corner of her abode.

The This Morning presenter shared a photo of herself snuggled up in bed with her pet dog Bailey while she was ill, revealing a glimpse at the plain white bedding she has opted for in the room she shares with husband Dan Baldwin.

"Covid finally got me… thank you Nurse Bailey," she wrote alongside the photo, which was shared as part of the March Moon Board on her lifestyle website Wylde Moon.

The star loves a sun-soaked selfie

And Holly isn't the only family member who allowed the pet pooch into her bed, as another post showed Bailey lying down with her youngest son Chester.

"When Chester was having a wobble before bed, Bailey instinctively snuggled up alongside him and they both fell asleep," Holly wrote.

The sweet snap revealed the back of Chester's head as he lay fast asleep in his bed, which has football print bedding and cuddly toys alongside his pillow.

