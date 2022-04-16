Holly Willoughby makes candid confession about marriage and family life The pair met on TV show Ministry of Mayhem

Holly Willoughby doesn't always open up about the details of her relationship with TV producer Dan Baldwin but on Friday it was reported that the This Morning host made a very candid confession about her relationship.

The mother-of-two has had a very successful career both on and offscreen but in an interview with the MailOnline it was the role she played at home that she credited as being the most important.

WATCH: The trailer for Holly and Dan's new show Freeze the Fear

Discussing her relationship with husband Dan, she said: "If my career tanked tomorrow I know I'd be fine.

"But if something happened with my marriage or my family, that would be the end of my world."

The couple met in 2004

Lucky for the ITV star her most recent new programme, Freeze the Fear was filmed alongside her hubby who was executive producer on the show.

The series, which debuted on Tuesday saw 12 celebrities take on ice guru Wim Hof and was filmed in Northern Italy.

Holly also told the MailOnline that while filming the new show, the couple had some time away from their children Harry, 12, Belle, 11 and Chester, seven.

"We'd sit on the balcony of our hotel room drinking Aperol Spritz and eating pizza," she said. We're glad to see the pair enjoying their time away together!

The joint venture, Freeze the Fear has so far been a huge success.

Holly shared the Italian snap with her 7.7 million followers

Taking to her Instagram account after the first episode Holly posted a photo of herself looking out at a bright blue Italian sky.

Captioning the image, she wrote: "Thank you for all your #freezethefear love… Every episode we delve deeper into @iceman_hof method, we’ve only just seen the tip of the iceberg.

"It’s fascinating to watch the celebs change and react to the process… right off for a cold shower…

"#hwstyle jacket and hat @goldbergh and for those asking about my sunglasses the [doughnut emojis] ones were an old pair of mine from @moncler… think they still have similar."

Friends and fans were very impressed with the new show and left their messages for the star on the picture.

Vanessa Feltz commented: "Astounding. I was enthralled."

One fan replied: "Loved it holly would recommend this to everyone." A second penned: "WOW!!! That program was Amazing."

Another replied: "What a watch… loved it. Can’t wait for the episodes to come x."

Dan, who Holly married in 2007, is a TV producer and director of Hungry Bear Media.

The father-of-three has worked on many programmes over the years including Celebrity Juice, Through The Keyhole, and Ministry of Mayhem where the couple first met.

