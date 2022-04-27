Carrie Underwood's husband announces personal news in rare social media post The country singer is married to Mike Fisher

Carrie Underwood is very active on social media but her husband Mike Fisher tends to keep a lower profile.

However, this week, the former sports star took to Instagram to share some exciting personal news with fans.

The dad-of-two is set to take part in the Versus Conference in Tennessee next month, which brings together men around the country in a positive, encouraging space.

VIDEO: Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher's love story

Mike will speak at the conference, along with Tim Tebow, while live music will be performed by Grammy award-winning duo Dan + Shay.

Mike shared the news on Instagram with footage of him talking about the event, alongside the caption: "Versus coming May 5th. Get your tickets at versusconference.com."

Versus have the motto "Don't Go Alone," and the official website reads: "But too often as men, that's exactly what we do.

"Whether in our careers, marriages, parenting, or friendships, we opt for taking the path that puts us in the driver seat, avoids the risk of being hurt, and keeps us from relying on others. However, that's not how God intended it.

"He created us for community and He has a better plan for how we can be the best versions of ourselves by relying on Him and locking arms with others along the way."

Mike lives in Nashville, Tennessee, with wife Carrie and their two young sons. He has been supporting his famous wife over the last few months over awards season, where she has been picking up many trophies for her music.

Recently, he paid a rare public tribute to her following her Grammy win for My Savior.

He wrote: "This one is special! Couldn't be more proud of @carrieunderwood for her Grammy win for 'My Savior.'"

Carrie is showing no signs of slowing down anytime soon and next month she will be back in Las Vegas to kick off her Reflections residency again. Reflections is Carrie's very first residency, and celebrates her greatest hits from over 15 years as an award-winning international star.

Of her first residency, Carrie said: "It's such a special honor to be the first artist to perform on this incredible stage in a brand new, beautiful, state-of-the-art theatre at such an exciting new destination as Resorts World Las Vegas.

"I'm so proud of this show and so happy to finally get to share it with the amazing audiences here in Las Vegas."

