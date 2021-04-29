Goldie Hawn gushes over granddaughter in candid family video with Kate Hudson The Hollywood star is a doting mum to Oliver and Kate Hudson and Wyatt Russell

Goldie Hawn loves nothing more than spending time with her family and opened up about the joys of motherhood in a new video posted on Instagram.

The First Wives Club star was captured on camera with her two-year-old granddaughter Rani and daughter Kate Hudson during a pamper day.

The Hollywood star was seen giving Kate a facial using LaMer products in a new campaign with the beauty brand.

In the footage, Goldie told her daughter: "I love the idea that I am a mother. That I became a mother and that I had three unbelievably beautiful children."

The star added: "I don't know what I would do without you," to which the Almost Famous star replied: "I don't know what I would do without you mommy! I love you so much."

In the caption, Goldie wrote: "How adorable is my Rani rose?! I remember watching my mother put on her lipstick when I was a little girl.

"I wanted to be just like her! My granddaughter is starting young watching her mommy moisturize her pretty face with @LaMer.

"What amazing skin my daughter has! And the circle of life continues - what’s good for mommy is good for me. Soft, soothing and healing La Mer. A winner!"

Fans were quick to react to the sweet video, with one writing: "Such a beautiful bond," while another wrote: "This is so adorable."

Goldie is incredibly close to only daughter Kate

A third added: "Your relationship reminds me of what my mum and I had. So pure."

Goldie shares Kate and son Oliver Hudson with ex-husband Bill Hudson. The famous actress is also mother to Wyatt Russell, who she shares with long-term partner Kurt Russell.

The star is a grandmother to seven grandchildren, who all live close to her in LA.

Kate is mother to sons Ryder and Bingham, and daughter Rani, while Oliver is dad to sons Bohdi and Wilder, and daughter Rio.

Goldie and Kurt Russell with their children and grandchildren

Wyatt, meanwhile, became a first-time dad in December following the arrival of his son Buddy.

In the past, Goldie has opened up about being a grandmother, revealing why she loves it so much. She told Australian Women's Weekly: "A good family is the answer to happiness. I look at our kids and grandchildren and there's nothing in the world that could make me as proud as I am of all of them.

"Being a grandmother is amazing, I love it. It brings incredible joy. Family is so important."

