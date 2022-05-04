Dave Chappelle attacked on stage during live Netflix show The star was assaulted in front of fans

Stand-up comedian Dave Chappelle was the target of a violent attack in Los Angeles on Tuesday when he was rushed on stage.

The star was performing at the Netflix Is A Joke event when a man charged him during his performance.

MORE: Chris Rock's brother speaks out over Will Smith Oscars slap

Security were forced to intervene and drag the offender away as the stunned crowd watched the live events unfold.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Will Smith slaps Chris Rock at the Oscars

Actor Jamie Foxx was watching the show from the wings and rushed to help Dave during the shock moment.

Despite the attack, Dave - who came under fire earlier this year for trans jokes during another Netflix show, The Closer - was unharmed and even went on to make a controversial joke immediately after the incident.

MORE: Oscars host Amy Schumer reveals why Chris Rock didn’t leave stage after Will Smith slap

RELATED: Ricky Gervais reveals how he would have handled Will Smith altercation

Chris Rock also seized the opportunity to make light of his own on-stage misfortune, when Will Smith slapped him during the Oscars.

Dave thanked Jamie Foxx for rushing on stage to help him

During his performance later in the evening, he said: "Was that Will Smith?"

Social media was lit on fire with people who viewed the performance at the Hollywood Bowl as they wrote: "Someone just rushed Dave Chappelle," and there were strings of shocked face emojis.

READ: Amy Schumer makes career decision in wake of 'traumatizing' Will Smith Oscars upset

Others weren't sure what had happened and wondered if it was some sort of joke.

Chris Rock performed after Dave and made reference to being slapped by Will Smith

Dave thanked Jamie for trying to help him and told the crowd: "Shout out to Jamie Foxx by the way. Whenever you're in trouble, Jamie Foxx will show up in a sheriff's hat."

The Ray actor replied: "I thought that was part of the show, I didn't know what the [expletive]," before adding: "For every comedian who comes out here, this means everything. You're a genius. You're a legend, I enjoyed myself thoroughly, and we're not going to let nothing happen to you."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.