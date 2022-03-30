Chris Rock's brother gives update on comedian following Will Smith Oscars altercation The star was hit in the face during the Academy Award

Chris Rock's brother, Tony Rock, has spoken out days after the comedian was slapped in the face on stage by Will Smith during the Oscars.

The comedian's sibling opened up on Twitter to defend Chris and to give an update on his wellbeing. Tony was asked a series of questions by fans as he addressed the incident.

MORE: Jada Pinkett-Smith breaks silence after husband Will Smith slapped Chris Rock

During his conversations, he said he doesn't approve of Will's social media apology to Chris but did say that his brother is "fine" following the headline-making moment.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Will Smith assaults Chris Rock at the Oscars

Tony said he was waiting for Will to speak directly to Chris as they have had a relationship over the years.

He also denied the reports that Sean Diddy Combs said Will and Chris had reconciled after the show.

MORE: Will Smith's fans convinced attack on Chris Rock was 'staged' after actor predicted 'chaos' hours earlier

SEE: Celebrities react to Will Smith's shocking Chris Rock altercation

When asked: "So Diddy was lying when he said Chris and Will made up that night and are good now?" Tony simply said: "YEP".

Chris' brother Tony defended him on Twitter

Will struck Chris after he made a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith's hair loss. The 50-year-old suffers from alopecia and Will was far from impressed by the quip.

While Chris is yet to speak publicly about the slap, Will released a statement apologizing.

MORE: Serena and Venus Williams steal the show at the Oscars in daring gowns

MORE: 17 of the most expensive red carpet jewelry looks of all time

"Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive," he began his statement. "My behavior at last night's Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable. Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada's medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally."

The moment Will Smith hit Chris Rock on stage at the Oscars

Finally apologizing to Chris, he continued: "I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness."

Will's mother, Carolyn Smith, also spoke out over the incident, telling ABC6 News: "He is a very even, people-person. That's the first time I’ve ever seen him go off. The first time in his lifetime." She added: "I've never seen him do that."

Carolyn attempted to focus on Will's work ethic though and she said she knows "how hard he works, and he never half-steps," before suggesting he take a vacation and rest.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.