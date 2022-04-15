Oscars host Amy Schumer reveals why Chris Rock didn’t leave stage after Will Smith slap 

Amy Schumer has opened up about Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars back in March, and revealed an insight into why Chris managed to remain so composed despite the shocking situation.

Chatting on The Howard Stern Show, she explained: "The reason why Chris Rock could stand there, and get hit in the face, and then stay up there with composure and give his friend [Questlove] an Oscar is because he’s a comedian. Everything that you’re afraid of happens to you while you’re on stage, and then you’re just desensitized, so you’re not shocked by anything."

WATCH: Will Smith assaults Chris Rock at 2022 Oscars

The Life and Beth actress also opened up about why she found the experience traumatizing, explaining: "It was a good show and then the slap happened. I had no thoughts of like how it affected me or my performance or anything. It was just upsetting as a person. It was so upsetting. People made fun of me for saying that it was traumatizing, but I don’t think it was traumatizing for me. I think it was traumatizing for all of us."

Chris has remained fairly tight-lipped about the incident and has joked during subsequent stand-up routines that he won’t be speaking about the slap until he is paid for it. Previously performing at the Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, California, he reportedly referenced the situation, saying: "I’m okay. I have a whole show, and I’m not talking about that until I get paid. Life is good. I got my hearing back."

Will has since apologised for the incident

The Madagascar star also spoke out during a performance at The Wilbur Theatre in Boston on Thursday, after disagreeing with a heckler who shouted out a negative comment about Will. In the moment, as reported by People, an audience member shouted: "[expletive] Will Smith," to which Chris simply replied: "No, no, no, no, no," clearly disagreeing with the cursing against the fellow actor.

