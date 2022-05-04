Kelly Ripa shares photographs from day out with rarely seen father The LIVE! star is a doting daughter

Kelly Ripa gave fans a rare glimpse into her life with her family beyond her husband Mark Consuelos and her three children.

The Live with Kelly and Ryan star shared pictures from her day out with a very rarely seen family member, that being her father, Joe.

She shared an adorable snapshot from the outside of City Hall where she was greeted by her dad, with his arms spread wide out as he welcomed his daughter.

Kelly then shared another picture, this time inside his place of work as a Camden County clerk, writing: "Take yourself to dad's work day."

The resemblance between the two was quite uncanny, as both shared the same facial features, particularly the kind eyes and wide smile.

She gave more of an insight into her incredible family history recently when she shared a throwback photograph of her parents soon after they got married.

Kelly joined her father Joe at work for the day

The old picture showed the very handsome couple, both of whom possessed many of the same features that Kelly has.

Kelly celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary with the post, writing: "Happy 60th anniversary to Joe and Essie Ripa, aka Dad and Mom! (I thought it was 60 last year if I'm being honest, but they don't have Insta so it's fine)"

The picture immediately attracted the attention of many of her fans and friends, as several of them felt like they could see her sons Michael and Joaquin in the image of her father.

"Joe and Joaquin may be separated at birth," Justin Sylvester wrote, with The Talk's Jerry O'Connell also saying: "Wow. He looks so much like Michael."

The TV star celebrated her parents with a throwback wedding photo

"Happy 60th anniversary to the Ripa's. I see Joaquin in your dad," a fan wrote, as another also added: "Joaquin's twin! Happy anniversary to your parents," and a third commented: "Wow! Happy Anniversary to them. I see where you get your great looks. Those are two beautiful people."

