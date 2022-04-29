Kelly Ripa shares rare family photo – and fans can't get over one thing The Live With Kelly and Ryan host share the snap on Instagram

Kelly Ripa shares lots of pictures alongside her husband Mark Consuelos and their children Michael, 24, and Lola, 20 and Joaquin,19, but the presenter shared a rare snap of her mum and dad on Thursday.

The Live with Kelly and Ryan star uploaded the most wonderful photograph taken on their wedding day with the caption: "Happy 60th anniversary to Joe and Essie Ripa, aka Dad and Mom! (I thought it was 60 last year if I’m being honest, but they don’t have Insta so it’s fine)."

Her mother was pictured with a veil clutching a bridal bouquet and her dad sported a bow tie and a boutonniere. They both smiled for the camera in the vintage picture.

Not only did fans love seeing the sweet family memory, they also couldn't get over one detail – how much Kelly's dad looked like her sons. "W0W, absolutely beautiful. Happy Anniversary to your parents. I see Michael in your dad. Congratulations," penned one. "Joe and Joaquin may be separated at birth," wrote another. A third added: "I see so much of your boys in your dad!"

Kelly's fans saw a family resemblance

Over on Kelly's Instagram Stories she shared a cute picture with her son Joaquin. Posing in the kitchen, Kelly pulled a mock unimpressed face as she stood next to the teenager, writing in the caption: "Yeah I get it. You're bigger than me... @joaquinconsuelos."

When Kelly shared a throwback snap of her daughter earlier in the month, her followers couldn't contain their excitement over how much she resembled her famous mum.

Kelly and Mark have three children

Many called them "twins" in the comments while others wrote: "What a beautiful picture mother & daughter," and, "she looks so much like you here".

Kelly captioned the image: "#tbt 2009 springtime with my teeny tiny @theyoungestyung."

Such a sweet family – and we love seeing the family pics, old and new!

