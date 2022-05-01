Kelly Ripa shares candid home video of husband Mark Consuelos in honor of special day The two are an inspiration to many

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos day after day continue to prove just how much they truly are couple goals!

MORE: Kelly Ripa shares rare family photo – and fans can't get over one thing

The iconic, longtime pair just rang in a major nuptial milestone, and the morning show host is celebrating it the best way she knows how: by showering her husband with love on Instagram.

The star shared incredible throwbacks of the two, who are celebrating their 26th wedding anniversary, as well as a sweet video of the two commemorating their special day as soon as they woke up.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kelly's son Joaquín showcases his impressive dance moves

MORE: Kelly Ripa shares adorable baby pictures for special occasion

She shared a candid video as they had breakfast together, quickly testing her husband by saying: "Good morning! What day is it today?" Mark didn't fail her, promptly replying: "It's May 1st, happy anniversary," as he smiled and leaned in for a kiss.

However, she kept the questions going, asking him: "Any words of wisdom on our 26th wedding anniversary?"

The actor cheekily answered: "Find someone who'll make you coffee and toast for breakfast on your anniversary," which is what he was eating, continuing in between chewing: "To all the guys out there."

The sweet anniversary tribute

Kelly went on to post the lavish flowers he got her to commemorate their marriage, saying he was a "best husband award recipient" as she posted the massive bouquet of pink and white flowers.

MORE: Kelly Ripa pays special LIVE! tribute to Britney Spears with new look

MORE: Kelly Ripa reunites with son Joaquin - but she's not impressed!

She later shared a slew of glamorous throwbacks of the two attending various red carpets, affectionately calling him "lover" and "my love."

Kelly and Mark on the set of All My Children

The co-host was inundated with support from fans and celebrities alike when she posted another photo to her Instagram feed, captioned: "26 years with the love of my life!" Lisa Rinna hilariously commented: "That's 102 Hollywood years congrats you two!!!" and others wrote: "Perfection!!" as well as: "Wow! Congratulations!!! You two are my forever goals! Happy Anniversary!"

The two met on the set of All My Children when Kelly played the character of Hayley Vaughan and her husband, fittingly, her love interest Mateo Santos. They eloped in Las Vegas in 1996 a year after meeting and have since had three children: Michael, 24, Lola, 20, and Joaquín, 19.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.