Jamie Oliver divides fans as he shares 'unpopular opinion' The celebrity chef split his followers

Jamie Oliver has taken to Instagram to share, what he described as, a potentially "unpopular opinion" with his fans.

The celebrity chef, who recently posted a hack for leftover Christmas turkey, took to social media on Monday to urge followers to keep using another festive food – Brussels sprouts!

WATCH: Jamie Oliver's son River refers to himself in the sweetest way!

The star shared a snapshot of the divisive vegetable and wrote: "Potential unpopular opinion…Brussel sprouts aren't just for Christmas Day!!! Who's with me and still cooking them up in January???!"

His followers were quick to respond with a large number admitting they cook up the veg all year round. "Absolutely!!! Love love love! ESP roasted with pancetta," one told Jamie, while a second wrote: "Love them, my Mum used to mash them in with the mashed potatoes!"

Jamie admitted his Brussels sprouts post might prove 'unpopular'

An incredulous parent, meanwhile, added: "My twins have asked for them every day since Xmas! They eat them like sweets!?!?!"

Unsurprisingly, not everyone was sold on the idea. "Kinda love them in a salad, but still struggle to like them cooked," one confessed. A second shared: "Not a big fan! but my 8 year old loves them, who would have thought, I hated them when I was 8!"

The star has shared a number of post-Christmas recipes with fans

A third wrote, "If I could afford it I would." And a fourth had a request for the celeb chef: "Big fan of a sprout bro, could do with a few other recipe ideas though!"

It comes after Jamie demonstrated on social media how to make his post-Christmas turkey stew with sweet leek and smokey bacon biscuit dumplings.

Jamie cooking with sons, Buddy and River

Using a mixture of white and brown turkey meat with leftover stuffing, the hearty creation is warmed with sauteed onions, sage, celery and English mustard. Jamie also combines fried bacon with buttery leeks and flour to make crispy bubble-and-squeak style biscuits.

It's by no means the only culinary hack recently shared by the dad-of-five. Turkey and sweet leek pie, turkey risotto, Christmas crumble, bubble and squeak and the chef's signature leftover lasagne have also made an appearance on the star's Instagram.

