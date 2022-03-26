Jamie Oliver reveals close bond between sons Buddy and River in adorable photo The celebrity chef is a father-of-five

Jamie Oliver often delights his fans when he shares adorable moments from his life as a dad-of-five, and on Saturday he shared one of his sweetest photos yet.

The chef is often down at the Saturday markets, and has brought alongside his youngest son River on many occasions, but on his last outing he brought both Buddy and River with him, and the two brothers showed off just how close their bond is. The star shared an adorable photo from outside a chocolate shop where Buddy was carrying his younger in his arms as River wrapped his arm around the back of Buddy's neck to stay supported.

WATCH: Jamie Oliver sparks debate with video fo Buddy and River

Captioning the sweet photo, Jamie wrote: "@HillStreetUK chocolate shop with these two nutters."

He also shared photos of some of his finds at the market, including some freshly cut rhubarb and winter tomatoes – yum!

Although Jamie shares plenty of photos of his sons, his daughters don't feature as often on his page, but last week he stunned fans when he shared an emotional video of his eldest, Poppy, which included sweet family clips and some news archives from the day she was born.

The siblings have a close bond

"HAPPY-BIRTHDAY POPPY !!" the doting father caption the post. "20 years old today… where has the time gone? Born into a slightly unusual world of paparazzi and the Naked Chef…

"But I'm so proud of you and the wonderful woman you have become… your kind and unassuming and I love you to the world and back!! have a wonderful birthday my sweet baby girl…. enjoy yourself surrounded by everyone that loves you HAPPY BIRTHDAY XXXXXXXXXXX." [sic]

His wife Jools also shared the video on her Instagram Stories, writing: "Well I had to share this, our baby girl is no longer a teen. Welcome to this new exciting decade. Love you so much [heart emoji]."

She later shared a series of throwback images, writing: "Now you are 20. Happy Birthday to our little firstborn. It was hard to find a picture of you not wrapped around one of your siblings. A start to a new exciting decade Pops may it just be utterly fantastic.

Jamie often shares photos of Buddy and River

"You deserve the world and more. Thank you for giving dad and I 20 years of you, what a privilege, love you little legend number 1 xxx."

Celebrity friends and fans alike were quick to comment on the candid post, with Fearne Cotton writing: "This is so special." Jamie's mother remarked: "OMG - I loved that so much."

A third post read: "HB to Poppy, hope she has a fabulous day! Lovely seeing those memories, but how daunting for you and Jools to face as new parents! Congrats to you all."

A fourth person said: "Omg this is so lovely!!! I loved watching this at the time which makes me feel old!! happy birthday beautiful xx."

