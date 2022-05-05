Holly Willoughby has a busy family home, complete with her three children, husband Dan Baldwin, cat Bluebell and the latest addition – a golden retriever named Bailey.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday evening, Holly revealed she had made an unfortunate discovery as she headed out into the garden at her property. And Bailey was to blame!

WATCH: Holly Willoughby reveals 'disaster' at family home!

Holly shared a video showing her walking out onto the lawn where she is met by her dog, whose face and front paws are completely covered in mud.

She then pans over to a nearby bordered flower bed – which has been dug up into a muddy mess, with no flowers in sight.

Bailey and Bluebell - the family's pets

"Bailey!!!" the 41-year-old simply wrote in the caption. Fans were quick to react with a number relating to Holly's discovery. "Joys and fun of having a dog!!" one admitted, while a second noted: "He looks like he attempted a dog makeup session inspired by a Dalmation!"

A third remarked: "He knows he's done wrong!" And a fourth joked: "But Bailey has had the best time!"

Holly and Dan share three children together

Holly and Dan share their home with Bailey and their children – Harry, 12, 11-year-old Belle, and Chester, seven.

The couple have been happily married since August 2007 and its clear that Holly’s family are her whole world.

While she has had a very successful career both on and offscreen, in an interview with the MailOnline she admitted her role at home is the most important to her.

The couple have been married since 2007

Discussing her relationship with husband Dan, Holly said: "If my career tanked tomorrow I know I'd be fine.

"But if something happened with my marriage or my family, that would be the end of my world."

Dan works as a TV producer and is director of Hungry Bear Media. He has worked on many programmes over the years including Celebrity Juice, Through The Keyhole, and Ministry of Mayhem - where the couple first met.

