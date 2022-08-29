Elizabeth Hurley stuns as she revisits sultry outfits - and WOW The actress revisited her best looks from The Royals

It seems like Elizabeth Hurley is eternally sexy, whether she's modeling string bikinis or demonstrating that she's one of the fashion queens of Instagram, showing off her favourite figure skimming designer looks.

To the thrill of fans, she wowed us with several of her best outfits from the hit show The Royals, back when she marked its arrival on streaming giant Netflix.

The first outfit certainly grabbed the attention, as the actress posed in a silky white piece of see-through lingerie. The gorgeous sheer number was right up Elizabeth's alley, but she had many other sultry looks, including several low-slung tops.

One of her other stunning outfits was made up of a figure-hugging silver dress, as the star posed next to Dame Joan Collins.

She also wowed in a piece of black lingerie that was more daring than her white item, featuring an entirely see-through mid-section that exposed her chest.

One of her more flirtier numbers had her posing in a black mini-dress with fishnet tights, as she was handcuffed to the side of a bed during one the show's storylines.

Elizabeth Hurley wowed in a series of outfits

In her caption, she celebrated: "The Royals has dropped on @netflix All four seasons. Such happy memories of making such a fun, silly show about a fictitious British Royal Family."

The 57-year-old star's Instagram shots are famous

Fans were left stunned in the comments, as one enthused: "Gorgeous Minx!" and a second added: "Simply the finest on earth."

A third penned: "Stunningly beautiful," and a fourth posted: "You don't have to be royalty to be a Queen love you & the show tons Miss Liz."

The star has had an exciting summer, marking her 57th birthday in June and also celebrating lookalike son Damian's graduation.

