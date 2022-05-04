Bruce Willis and wife Emma Heming Willis are celebrating their youngest daughter Evelyn's eighth birthday with a sweet video taken when she was a baby.

Emma posted the video of the father and daughter duo together, with Bruce holding Evelyn on his shoulders and bouncing her up and down.

WATCH: Bruce Willis celebrates youngest daughter's 8th birthday with special family video

"The baby of our family is turning 8 tomorrow and I can't believe it," Emma wrote in the caption. "You know what I'm gonna say…. it goes by so fast! #evelynpenn."

She added a fun audio track over the top; Tyler Shaw's romantic cover of Gayle's 'ABCDEFU' which goes: "A B C D E F G H I love you so."

On her Stories, she also posted pictures of Bruce and Evelyn hugging, as well as the two parents in the pool with Evelyn and their eldest daughter Mabel.

The celebration is the first the family will honor after they shared the heartbreaking news that Bruce was retiring from acting after an aphasia diagnosis.

Emma shared the throwback with fans

Alongside a throwback photo of the actor, his family - including ex-wife Demi Moore - shared a message revealing his retirement from his Hollywood career following his diagnosis.

In a statement co-signed by the entire family, Demi wrote: "To Bruce's amazing supporters, as a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities."

Bruce is father to five daughters

She continued: "As a result of this and with much consideration Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him. This is a really challenging time for our family and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion and support.

"We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him.

"As Bruce always says, 'Live it up' and together we plan to do just that. Love, Emma, Demi, Rumer, Scout, Tallulah, Mabel, & Evelyn."

