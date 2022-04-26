Bruce Willis cuddles with wife and daughter following health diagnosis Bruce, 67, has retired from acting

Bruce Willis has been pictured with his youngest daughters for the first time since it emerged he is retiring from acting after an aphasia diagnosis.

The action movie star was snapped resting in bed with 10-year-old daughter Mabel and wife Emma Heming Willis, who took the selfie. "PJS and new Magic Johnson doc, perfection," she captioned the post which saw Bruce with his eyes closed, and Mabel cuddled between her two parents.

They are also parents to seven-year-old Evelyn.

Bruce's family, including ex-wife Demi Moore, announced the actor's heartbreaking condition in early April.

Alongside a throwback photo of the actor, his family shared a message revealing his retirement from his Hollywood career following his aphasia diagnosis.

In a statement she shared that had been co-signed by the entire family, Demi wrote: "To Bruce's amazing supporters, as a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities."

Emma shared the sweet picture of Bruce

She continued: "As a result of this and with much consideration Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him.

"This is a really challenging time for our family and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion and support.

"We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him. As Bruce always says, 'Live it up' and together we plan to do just that. Love, Emma, Demi, Rumer, Scout, Tallulah, Mabel, & Evelyn."

The couple share two daughters, Mabel Ray, 10, and seven-year-old Evelyn Penn

Fans quickly inundated the comments section with heart emojis and prayers for the actor, 67, and his family, with Jamie Lee Curtis also writing: "Grace and guts! Love to you all!"

Demi and her Die Hard star ex-husband got married in 1987 and eventually ended in divorce in 2000.

The Die Hard star's family are all supporting him following his aphasia diagnosis

They share three daughters, Rumer, Scout, and Tallulah, who have all become full-fledged adults and share a close bond with not only their parents, but also Emma and her two young daughters with Bruce.

The two have maintained a close bond throughout the years, not only for the sake of their children, but also supporting each other through major moments and heartbreaking times like these.

