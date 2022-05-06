Victoria Beckham reveals her number one makeup tip during exciting career announcement The Spice Girl revealed her secret weapon!

Victoria Beckham always looks flawless and the star has finally revealed how she does it in a tell-all Instagram video she shared, announcing the launch of her new range for her makeup brand, Victoria Beckham Beauty, on Friday.

From the bedroom of her £6million Cotswolds home, the star took to social media and confessed she had a red-wine fuelled evening and not enough sleep. To fix her problems the 48-year-old relied on none other than a nude eye pencil from her brand new range to look fresh as a daisy.

WATCH: Victoria Beckham reveals her number one beauty tip

Captioning the video she wrote: "I’m so excited to reveal the latest @victoriabeckhambeauty launch… I distinctly remember the first time a makeup artist used a nude pencil along my waterline.

"I looked instantly polished and like I’d had 8 hours sleep (far from it!). I’ve been searching for the perfect clean waterline pencil ever since.

Victoria shared the update with her 29.9 million followers

"Now, I’ve created it with the Instant Brightening Waterline Pencil, my number one beauty tip.

"Check out today’s Stories to see how I applied it this morning! x VB."

The mother-of-four also shared the video on her Instagram Stories and continued to show off the way she applies life-saving eyeliner and looks visibly brighter after putting on the product.

Victoria launched her beauty range in 2019

The star also recently celebrated the new launch of Victoria Beckham Body, a stunning new range within her fashion brand, made of a tight-knit jersey material "that clings to the parts of the body that we want to celebrate," according to the star.

Since announcing the new launch last week, Victoria has showcased different pieces from the range it's safe to say she looked incredible.

Captioning a stunning boomerang as she wore a one-shouldered ensemble from the new collection, Victoria said: "VB Body gives you the best silhouette! It pulls you in in all the right places ladies!! I’m obsessed x VB."

Fans loved the new pieces and couldn't wait to share their thought with the star. One fan penned: "So stunning." A second wrote: "ooh serving body-ody-ody! I live for this silhouette. Need to pop in and try it!"

A fourth replied: "Gorgeous Gorgeous Gorgeous!!!!!"

