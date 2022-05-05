Victoria Beckham shares unseen glimpse into her bedroom with David Beckham at £6m Cotswolds home The former Spice Girls singer filmed inside

Victoria Beckham and husband David share some lavish homes, and one of their most glamorous is their £6m property located in the Cotswolds.

On Thursday, the star filmed inside her bedroom at the lavish property, and went through her beauty regime after she admitted to a "late night" the night before. The bedroom looked like it would be fit for any country retreat, with a wood-panelled roof with beams running across it and a large double bed that had been covered with some glistening silver sheets.

It looked like Victoria and David's daughter, Harper, had gotten inside their room and had neatly arranged a plush bunny and dog on an ottoman at the foot of the bed.

To the left of Victoria, who looked radiantly beautiful with no makeup on and a silky blue dressing gown, was what appeared to be a vanity, prefect for the beauty mogul.

It was a bright day when she filmed the video, with the sun shining in through the window, and giving a view at the house opposite theirs in the street.

What a stunning bedroom!

In her caption, she spoke about one of her many beauty products, explaining: "I'm so excited to reveal the latest @victoriabeckhambeauty launch…

"I distinctly remember the first time a makeup artist used a nude pencil along my waterline, I looked instantly polished and like I'd had 8 hours sleep (far from it!). I've been searching for the perfect clean waterline pencil ever since.

She added: "Now, I've created it with the Instant Brightening Waterline Pencil, my number one beauty tip. Check out today's Stories to see how I applied it this morning! x VB."

Victoria and David's Cotswolds home comes with tonnes of nifty features, and their garden even features an outdoor plunge pool, which will be perfect for the upcoming summer heat.

