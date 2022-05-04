Victoria Beckham reveals risqué office outfit in sassy new picture

Victoria Beckham looked incredible on Monday evening as she shared a snap of herself getting ready for her working day after the long Bank Holiday weekend. Looking as if she was in her London home, the former Spice Girl perched on a chair and took a selfie.

In the shot, VB wore a fabulous black shirt dress, which showed off her endless tanned legs. She added cobalt blue high heels. Talk about workwear goals!

The star looked pensive in the picture and said: "Who is really happy about going back to work today?"

The mother-of-four also shared some action-style videos of her latest dress, which of course, came from her hugely popular clothing line. She rocked a chocolate brown, one-shoulder midi dress that had an asymmetrical neckline, a compact knitwear fabric and created a sleek, form-fitting silhouette. It was from her new range, VB Body, which everyone is talking about right now. How fabulous does she look?

Victoria looked chic as she was getting ready for work

We also love the new, tonal colour of her hair. Victoria is known for her sultry brunette locks, but since she's been in Miami for her son's wedding this past month, her mane looked distinctively lighter.

Victoria also shared pictures of her new dress from her VB Body line

In the snaps, Victoria wore her caramel tresses down in a gently curled style and opted for a natural makeup look.

The fashion mogul's new collection is constructed in VB Body’s exclusive, signature fabric; a luxury, compact woven knit, designed to create a strong profile, with powerful contours that gently sculpt and flatter the figure. The brand has said of the new range: "Designed with the wearer in mind, VB Body was conceived as a capsule of pieces that are both foundational and statement. Bold in their simplicity, elegant asymmetrical necklines and corset-style detailing elevate the silhouettes far beyond functional shapewear."

