Victoria Beckham is a vision in romantic midi dress

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Victoria Beckham is no stranger to pulling out all the stops in the name of fashion. The mother-of-four loves to showcase her outfits with loyal followers on social media – and we certainly aren't complaining. Her latest look to enchant fans was an outfit from her eponymous clothing line – and just wow.

SHOP: Victoria Beckham's go-to skincare is having a HUGE sale

The 48-year-old stunned audiences in a chocolate brown one-shoulder midi dress. Boasting an asymmetrical neckline, a compact knitwear fabric and a sleek, form-fitting silhouette that flatters the body, the dress was another incredible addition to Victoria's enviable wardrobe.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Victoria Beckham debuts her new 'curve loving' fashion collection

The star posed for a series of mirror selfies in the look – which she said was one of her favourite dresses from the collection. As she recorded a selfie video that she shared via Instagram Stories, Victoria noted how the dress is perfect for spring and even complemented her blonde highlights from the Miami sun.

LOOK: Victoria Beckham's teeth: how her veneers keep her looking youthful

Victoria wore her caramel tresses down in a gently curled style and opted for a natural makeup look featuring a soft smoky eye, carefully brushed brows, a natural sun-kissed flow, gently bronzed contour and some mascara.

Victoria looked beautiful in brown

She took to Instagram to post a series of stunning images on her main feed in addition to her Stories, alongside the caption: "Brown is the new black ladies! The VB Body One Shoulder Midi Dress in Brown is a new favourite of mine, the colour is everything, such a nice alternative to black! (The dress is a great colour not my hair) x VB," with a laughing emoji.

The designer posted a series of stunning snaps of the dress

Fans and friends couldn't get enough of the designer's sleek look. "Gorgeous and smooth like chocolate!" one penned, while another said: "Looking fabulous VB." A third commented: "You look absolutely gorgeous," and a fourth added: "You look wonderful in brown."

VB Body One Shoulder Midi Dress, £650, Victoria Beckham

If like us you couldn't agree more, then why not treat yourself to Victoria's elegant coffee-coloured ensemble? A simple yet versatile piece, the item is the ultimate date-night outfit. Pair the dress with some barely-there heels for a beautifully chic appeal.

Feel like brown is not for you? Luckily the dress also comes in black, cream and red-orange. Perfect!

SEE: Victoria Beckham forced to defend herself after posting cheeky photo

Victoria recently looked mesmerising in a figure-hugging black bodycon dress. Her unique dress fit the star like a glove, complete with an asymmetrical sleeve and sophisticated midi length.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.