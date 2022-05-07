Eva Mendes shares difficult family news during tearful interview

Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling keep their family firmly out of the spotlight but the mom-of-two made a heartbreaking reveal on Friday.

During a rare interview on Today with Hoda and Jenna, the actress teared up as host, Hoda Kotb, wished Eva's mom, Eva Pere Suarez, a Happy Mother's Day.

The Hitch star responded with an emotional message as she said: "She's not doing too well right now, so, means a lot to me," she said. "She's a survivor in every way, so thank you."

Hoda embraced Eva and asked if she was ok during the unexpected moment. She did not elaborate on what is wrong with her mom, but continued the interview and spoke about her own children, Esmeralda Amada Gosling, seven, and Amada Lee Gosling, six.

Talking about having children in her forties, she said: "Something really crazy happened. I met Ryan Gosling, I fell in love with Ryan Gosling, and then I was like 'Oh right. I want your babies.'"

She continued: "But really consciously I did want to wait until I was a bit older. I just didn't feel... really it wasn't until I met Ryan and fell in love.

Eva and Ryan met while filming a movie together

"But also as a woman, I just wasn't ready. It's such a personal choice for a woman, obviously. Then you run the risk of... you're always running a risk.

When I was pregnant there was always something to worry about. But thankfully I had really healthy pregnancies and I was happy I waited."

Eva is very close to her beloved mother

While Eva is incredibly happy with her family, she has previously spoken about her own childhood and how hard her mother had to work as a single parent.

"I cannot believe that by the time my mother was 24, she had three kids under the age of four," she told Violet Grey in 2014. "She was in Cuba and totally alone. So when it's the wee hours of the night and I'm feeling a bit insane, I think about her and realize that I have no right to complain about anything."

