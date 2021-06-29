Eva Mendes delights fans with surprise pregnancy comment

Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling are among Hollywood's most private stars and prefer to keep their personal lives out of the spotlight. But the beautiful actress delighted her fans this week when she made reference to pregnancy in a candid Instagram caption.

Eva, 47, shared a photo showing her dressed in a striking geometric blue and white dress. "Lots of you asked who designed the dress I wore in yesterday's post…It's a female French designer, female founded business @chloestora. Women supporting women [love heart]," she captioned the image.

WATCH: Eva Mendes shares photos taken by her daughter

Fans were quick to respond – including one who asked, "Do you have pockets on the dress?" In response, Eva wrote: "Yes! Pockets! And I look a little preggo but I'm just pulling on my pockets. Lotsa love!"

"OMG I love it!!" the fan replied. "Lol you're good. I'd pull on my pockets too. Thank you, I receive your love!"

Eva joked she looked 'preggo' in this Instagram photo

Anther follower wanted to know if it was Ryan who had taken the snapshot, asking: "How many of your photos are taken by Ryan? [love heart eyes]." "None that I post," Eva confessed. "My friends taken them and I take theirs. It's a girl thang!"

Eva and Ryan, 40, met on the set of The Place Beyond The Pines in 2011 and have since gone on to welcome two children together, Esmeralda, six, and five-year-old Amada.

Eva and Ryan met on the set of The Place Beyond The Pines

Asked why she doesn't share pictures of her family online, she previously stated: "I have always had a clear boundary when it comes to my man and my kids. I'll talk about them of course, with limits, but I won't post pictures of our daily life… As far as Ryan and I, it just works for us this way, to stay private."

And when a fan questioned why Eva is rarely spotted in public in an Instagram comment earlier this year, the beauty was quick to fire back.

After they told her to "tell Ryan to get you out more", she replied: "No thank you, I'm good. Rather be home with my man than anywhere else in the world."