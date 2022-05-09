This Morning's Alison Hammond and son undergo major transformation! Fans loved their new look

Alison Hammond took along a very special guest to the BAFTA Awards on Sunday night – her teenage son, Aidan.

The pair were in high spirits as they hit the red carpet at the glitzy event, their close bond evident as they posed up a storm ahead of the ceremony.

WATCH: Alison Hammond and her son undergo major transformation!

In honour of their outing, Alison later took to Instagram to share a video documenting their glamorous BAFTAs transformation – much to the delight of her fans.

"Bafta Ready! What an honour to have been nominated tonight!" Alison, 47, captioned the clip. "I was buzzing all night and although I didn't win a Bafta, I did however feel like a winner standing next to my Handsome Son and wearing a bespoke @davidobrien75 dress.

"Aidan was dressed by @steviebstylefashion @twistedtailor and my glam was @hairbymichellesultan @makeupbymikey flavour models own!"

Fans and famous friends were quick to react to the post. "I love your relationship and you look phenomenal Alison," wrote Lydia Bright, while the star's This Morning colleague Vanessa Feltz wrote: "So amazing to see you two close joyful and gorgeous!"

In an exclusive interview with HELLO!, Alison previously spoke about her close bond with Aidan, 17. "Aidan is my twin who was born 30 years after me. Our personalities are very similar. I'm so proud of the kind young man he's turned into," she explained.

"I'm proud of the person he is, how kind he is. He's a lovely, chilled out young man. When other people come up to me and say: 'Your son is so lovely', I think 'Yes, I've done my job'."

But Alison does have regrets over her decision to have just one son. She admitted: "My one wish would be that I'd had more children. I wish I'd had another three back then. I would totally consider adoption in the future.

"I've got so much more love to give – I don't think I'm done with one child, I'm just not. Aidan has already got two sisters and a brother from his dad's side, who he still sees."

