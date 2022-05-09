Carrie Underwood's husband shares rare photos of sons alongside heartfelt tribute

Carrie Underwood was one of the many moms to be celebrated on Sunday in honor of Mother's Day.

The country star's doting husband Mike Fisher paid a special tribute to her on the day, sharing a selection of never-before-seen pictures of Carrie with their two young sons.

Mike also posted a photo of his own mom, Karen Fisher, and wrote alongside them: "Grateful for these 2 incredible moms! Happy Mother’s Day!"

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "Precious beautiful pictures," while another wrote: "Beyond precious." A third added: "This is so lovely."

Carrie and Mike are doting parents to sons Isaiah and Jacob. The family live on a beautiful farm in Nashville, and often travels the road together for Carrie's many performances.

The couple have been married since 2010, and first met after being introduced by a mutual friend, Carrie's bassist Mark Childers.

Carrie Underwood's husband Mike Fisher paid tribute to his wife on Mother's Day

The couple were living in different countries at the time, with Mike in Canada and Carrie in the United States. "I mean, can I make dating any more difficult?" the award-winning singer previously recalled on VH1's Behind the Music.

"Let's get a hockey guy who lives in another country. Awesome." During their first date, the award-winning country star asked for Mark to be present to ensure that it wasn't awkward, and so they all met backstage at one of her concerts.

Luckily for Carrie, there was chemistry straight away, and Mike felt exactly the same. It wasn't until three months later that they spoke in person again due to their busy careers, although they did speak regularly on the phone.

Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher have been married since 2010

In 2008, they went on their first official date, before getting engaged in 2009. A year later, they tied the knot.

The happy couple became parents five years after saying 'I do', with their first child in 2015, son Isaiah, who was joined by younger brother Noah in 2019.

