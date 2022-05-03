Carrie Underwood's 'dream came true' following major career moment The country singer was on a high following the weekend

Carrie Underwood has achieved many goals in her successful career, but nothing could have prepared her for the weekend.

The country singer took to Instagram to reveal that she was still on a high following her performance with Axl Rose at the Stagecoach Festival, branding the moment a dream come true.

Alongside several photos of them together on stage, she wrote: "Best. Night. Of. My. Life!!! I am still freaking out!!!

"Thank you, Axl, for making this lifelong dream come true!!!You rocked that @stagecoach stage harder than anyone has ever rocked it before! #SweetChildOMine #ParadiseCity #AxlRose [photo credit] @jeffjohnsonimages."

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "These pictures are incredible, how epic," while another wrote: "Wish I could have been there, looks amazing." A third added: "Icons on every level."

Carrie announced her headlining spot at the festival back in February with a radiant video on Instagram.

Carrie Underwood had the time of her life performing with Axl

"I'm so excited to be back headlining the Mane stage for Stagecoach 2022," she said at the time. "Been waiting a long time to get back to that Californian desert and I promise it'll be worth the wait."

She captioned the post: "Can't wait to be back at @stagecoach!! Who's coming to the desert with us? stagecoachfestival.com."

Carrie is showing no signs of slowing down anytime soon and this month she will be back in Las Vegas to kick off her Reflections residency again.

Carrie with her family who are incredibly supportive of her career

Reflections is Carrie's very first residency, and celebrates her greatest hits from over 15 years as an award-winning international star.

Of her first residency, Carrie said: "It's such a special honor to be the first artist to perform on this incredible stage in a brand new, beautiful, state-of-the-art theatre at such an exciting new destination as Resorts World Las Vegas.

"I'm so proud of this show and so happy to finally get to share it with the amazing audiences here in Las Vegas."

