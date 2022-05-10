Lorraine Kelly sparks huge reaction with heartbreaking new tweet

Lorraine Kelly has shared a poignant message in honour of her friend Deborah James following a heartbreaking update.

On Monday evening, Deborah – who was diagnosed with stage four bowel cancer five years ago – confirmed that she was now receiving hospice care at home as she prepares for the end of her journey.

WATCH: Dr Amir Khan shares key signs of bowel cancer

Deborah, who went under the name Bowel Babe, addressed her followers, writing: "The tweet I never wanted to write. The time has come to say goodbye. 5 years to prepare, doesn't make it any easy. I'm under hospice at home care, & I'm spending my time surrounded by my family. Please buy me a [drink] to see me out and raise vital funds."

Lorraine – who teamed up with Deborah for her show's No Butts campaign – was among those to share the heartbreaking message.

Deborah James took to social media with a heartbreaking final message

She wrote: "Brave bright beautiful woman and her campaigning has saved lives. Honoured to know you lovely Deborah @bowelbabe - love you."

Her post was quickly inundated with message of support and admiration for Devorah. "I can't quite take it in," one confided. "Remarkable woman. The interview recently was wonderful, must have been very difficult for both of you. Thank you @reallorraine - & wonderful, amazing, inspirational @bowelbabe. Sending so much love."

Lorraine was among the many who responded to her post

"If only we could bottle @bowelbabe - what a lady," a second shared. "She has done so much - more than words can say."

A third told Lorraine: "I knew this would hurt you too. Thank you for bringing Deborah's message of hope and determination to our screens, and for raising the awareness of bowel cancer."

Deborah also shared a poignant post on Instagram

Deborah shared a lengthier message with her own followers on Instagram, which poignantly concluded: "Right now for me it's all about taking it a day at a time, step by step and being grateful for another sunrise. My whole family are around me and we will dance through this together, sunbathing and laughing (I’ll cry!!) at every possible moment!

"You are all incredible, thank you for playing your part in my journey. No regrets. Enjoy life x Deborah."

