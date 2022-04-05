Naga Munchetty has the best response to a follower who body-shamed her Her comeback was perfect

Naga Munchetty has hit back at a troll who tried to body-shame her on Twitter.

In a now-deleted post, the Twitter user commented on the BBC Breakfast presenter's weight, unkindly claiming that she had "gained a few pounds recently".

The rude remark was made in response to one of Naga's tweets in which she commented on a recent article discussing how to make the perfect crisp sandwich.

Naga tweeted to her 269,000 followers: "I always add "ready salted" crisps to my sandwiches (no other flavour works for me), but never go for a solo crisp sandwich. Each to their own I say. X."

Her tweet sparked a lively response among crisp sandwich-aficionados, but unfortunately one particular Twitter user took the opportunity to criticise Naga's appearance.

Naga head to toe in polka dots at the Veuve Clicquot 2019 Business Woman Award ceremony

The troll wrote: "You look well Naga, but, you've gained a few pounds recently. Don't let it progress..."

The former BBC World News presenter, who is known for her trademark dry humour, quipped back with the perfect response: "Thank goodness for people like Paul."

Naga's amusing tongue-in-cheek comment showed off her no-nonsense personality and was met with a flurry of supportive replies.

Naga pictured with fellow journalist Sophie Raworth in 2019

The 47-year-old journalist's loyal followers were quick to rally around her, with one tweeting: "If Paul knew anything about you and the calibre of woman you are, he would not have wasted his time. And still you rise!"

Another supporter wrote: "Do people really tweet this kind of stuff?!? I give up! You're gorgeous, Naga, ignore the haters!"

The presenter even manages to look glamorous on the golf course

Naga's fans were impressed with her witty response, with some even joining in with the joke. One tweeted: "Jeez I bet you’re so relieved to have him look out for you!!"

A second Twitter user wrote: "Bet you are going to lose a whole load of sleep over this because his comments matter - NOT."

