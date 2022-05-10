Aljaz Skorjanec's fans go wild for topless snap during solo getaway to Ibiza Janette has stayed in London

Aljaz Skorjanec is enjoying a well-deserved trip abroad and whilst he has remained off social media during his holiday, on Monday he shared a photo – and fans were in for a treat.

Taking to Instagram, the Strictly Come Dancing professional posted a topless selfie right by his villa's pool. In the snap, the 32-year-old can be seen posing for the camera with a smile and with just a pair of sunglasses on.

While Janette Manrara's husband simply captioned the photo with a sunshine emoji, fans soon inundated him with messages – all praising his "amazing body".

"Looking good!" one wrote, whilst a second added: "Wow, looking so very very hot and so very very sexy. What an amazing body."

Aljaz delighted fans with a holiday snap on Monday

A third remarked: "A well deserved break and holiday after a phenomenal Remembering the Oscar's tour! Loved the show! Enjoy some US time xx." Another wrote: "Hope you and Janette are having a well-earned holiday."

Despite fans thinking that Aljaz is in Ibiza with Janette, it seems for the time being he is flying solo.

On Monday night, Janette took to Instagram to reveal that she would be on the Jeremy Vine show on Tuesday morning.

Aljaz and Janette had their families over in London last week

She then explained why she had been absent on social media the last couple of weeks. "I have so many things that I want to share with you all here on Instagram. From the tour that we just finished on Saturday, from the BAFTAs on Sunday, from our families being here all of last week, and I've kind of allowed myself to be really present in everything that I've done and not be too crazy with posting straightaway on Instagram and just enjoying my time and everything that I've done because I've been really busy but it's been all really lovely things," she wrote.

She added: "So hopefully going to start slowing down in the next few days and then I can start sharing with you all lots of exciting little bits and bobs."