Sophie Turner's lifelike 'bangers and mash' cake will blow your mind

Sophie Turner has it all. A glittering Hollywood career, a Jonas Brother for a husband and a giant five-tiered birthday cake – dreamy. The talent-ridden star celebrated her 26th birthday in style this year, sharing a surprise birthday snap with fans unveiling an utterly unbelievable birthday cake.

Sophie was pictured beaming as she posed alongside the British-themed cake that celebrated her native country. The first tier featured British bunting while the second boasted a monochrome vision of the London skyline, including all the city's famous landmarks. The third tier glittered with gold sparkles and displayed the star's name in cursive writing.

A picture patchwork of Union Jack flags, red lampposts, London buses and Big Ben formed the fourth tier, while the fifth depicted The Queen's guards wearing traditional red tunics and bearskin hats. A glittering gold crown topped off the cake which was truly fit for a queen.

The most surprising feature of the sweet treat came in the form of another smaller cake resembling bangers and mash, a quintessentially British dish.

Sophie celebrated the occasion while sitting in a booth of a restaurant. She wore her auburn hair down straight and a strappy grey dress, clasping her face in amazement with a freshly done manicure.

Husband Joe Jonas previously posted a sweet birthday message to his wife on Instagram, saying: "Happy birthday my love," set against an image of Sophie in bed pulling a face wearing gold sunglasses.

The couple married in Las Vegas in 2019 and welcomed their first child, a daughter called Willa, in 2020. They are often spotted on relaxed outings around North London and Los Angeles, dividing their time between the UK and USA.

Sophie and Joe also had another extravagant cake for their second wedding celebration in France, which was adorned with ornate Rococo detailing. Gold cherubs flanked the lace-like grey gateau which looked delicious.

