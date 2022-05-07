Pregnant Sophie Turner wows in striking dress

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Sophie Turner couldn't look anything less than incredible if she tried. The Game of Thrones actress and wife of Joe Jonas stepped out in style for an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon looking beautiful in blue.

READ: Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas' unearthed wedding photos reignite fallout rumours

The mother-of-one, who is pregnant with her second child, looked hypnotic in an electric blue maxi dress boasting a nineties popcorn texture, long sleeves and an elegant high neckline. She paired the striking number with some see-through heel with blue soles and a glimmer of glitter – making for a truly magical evening out look.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Met Gala 2022: Fashion highlights

Sophie opted for a glamorous beauty look, featuring sharp contour, pink blush, dark defined brows, a mauve lip, a subtle glint of silver eyeshadow and plenty of sultry black mascara. She wore her newly transformed dark auburn locks down in carefully tussled curls – a stark contrast to her typical blonde tresses.

MORE: Celebrities who married in Las Vegas: Kelly Ripa, Rachel Riley, Lily Allen and more

The star's husband Joe Jonas took to social media to share some extra clips of Sophie in her magical dress with fans. He captioned the post: "LOVE YAH, BYE," with a peace hand sign emoji.

Sophie looked beautiful in blue

Fans adored Sophie's radiant look and were quick to express their admiration for the star's sartorial prowess. "The colour of Sophie's dress!" one commented with a string of fire emojis. Another added: "Her baby bum is soo cute!" A third mentioned: "Y’all both look so marvelous."

The star is pregnant with her second child

If you can picture Sophie's dress in your own wardrobe, then we have just the piece for you. This high neck maxi dress in cobalt blue featuring a romantic side-slit will make for a head-turning date-night look.

Joe shared a sweet clip of him and his wife for fans to gush over

Slip on some barely-there heels to complete your ravishing outfit and let the dress speak for itself.

Blue High Slit Maxi Dress, £18, ASOS

SEE: Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's insane walk-in wardrobe revealed

The actress recently starred on the cover ELLE and opened up for a candid interview. She looked stunning wearing a large polka dot Louis Vuitton jacket and a low-rise skirt, showcasing her growing baby bump.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.