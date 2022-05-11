﻿
This Morning's Holly Willoughby shares rare photo of son Harry for this important reason

Happy birthday, Harry!

Holly Willoughby has paid a heartfelt tribute to her eldest son Harry, who has turned 13. Amid her absence from This Morning on Wednesday, the doting mum took to her Instagram to upload a candid snapshot of her boy from one of their recent holidays.

She wrote in the caption: "My boy… Harry… 13 today… Our love for you is the greatest love imaginable…Happy Birthday… welcome to your teens [balloon and heart emojis]."

WATCH: Holly Willoughby reveals 'disaster' at family home

Celebrity friends and fans alike were quick to comment, with Marvin Humes writing: "Ah happy birthday Harry." One fan said: "Happy birthday harry!! may your teenage years be the best years of your life."

As well as Harry, the TV star also shares 11-year-old daughter Belle and seven-year-old son Chester with husband Dan Baldwin, who she met while working as a presenter on The Ministry of Mayhem.

Despite being one of the most in-demand television presenters, Holly remains completely focused on her family. Speaking previously to HELLO!, the TV host said: "All I ever wanted to do was to be a mum. It wasn't like when I was at school I thought, 'Oh, I’m going to be this big career girl'. Being a mummy is definitely my most favourite job of all, without a shadow of a doubt."

holly-willoughby-son-harry

Holly shared this snap of her son Harry on Wednesday

On balancing her hectic career with her three children she said: "Essentially I just have a job and children, though. I have the same issues as the next person, but I do feel very lucky that I've been blessed with three lovely children and that I look forward to going to work, because I know a lot of people don't feel like that.

"If I'm going to get up and leave the kids in the morning then it has to be for something that I care about, or feel passionately about – and I'm lucky to be able to do that."

