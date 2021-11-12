Chris and Rosie Ramsey announce new update - and it's the news we've all been waiting for Sh**ged Married Annoyed is coming to our TV screens, well kind of

Listen up Sh**ged Married Annoyed fans! Chris and Rosie Ramsey are set to host a brand new comedy entertainment series on BBC Two next year.

Following on from the huge success of their award-winning podcast, the hilarious husband-and-wife duo are set to welcome celebrity guests onto their new programme, The Chris & Rosie Ramsey Show – and we cannot wait!

In a statement released this week, Chris said: "I'm absolutely thrilled to have a show on the BBC, slightly annoyed that my years and years of hard graft and solo work did nothing to achieve me this, but the moment I get my wife involved, it happens. But hey ho, you take what you can get." Rosie added: "You're welcome, Chris."

This brand new six-part series will see the extremely honest pair being joined each week by another celebrity couple to poke fun at life, growing up, relationships, arguments, annoyances, parenting and everything in between. Plus of course, they'll be asking... What's Your Beef?

The couple have a huge fanbase

With a host of regular features and great guests too, The Chris & Rosie Ramsey Show promises lots of late night laughs and plenty of chances for viewers at home to get involved as well, as Chris and Rosie bring their unique brand of humour to BBC viewers.

Kate Phillips, Director of Entertainment at the BBC, said: "Chris and Rosie are one of the funniest and frankest couples I know. To have them at the helm of a brand new series packed full of very relatable, relevant issues, especially after so many people were locked down together, will be a great treat for 2022!"

