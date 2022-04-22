Coleen Rooney and husband Wayne put on united display amid ongoing 'Wagatha Christie' case

Coleen Rooney and her husband Wayne put on a united front as they attended the Premier League Hall of Fame 2022 in London on Thursday night.

Walking the carpet together, the couple happily smiled for photographers as they cosied up to one another during the night out. Coleen, 35, put on a stylish display in a chic cream trouser suit while her former footballer husband, 36, wore a slick grey suit.

Fellow football legends Ian Wright, Alan Shearer, Vincent Kompany and Patrick Vieira were also among the invited guests at the sporting event.

The outing comes amid the ongoing 'Wagatha Christie' libel trial against Rebekah Vardy. In 2019, Coleen accused the former I'm A Celebrity star of leaking stories from her private Instagram account to the Sun after a months-long sting operation.

Rebekah, who is married to the professional footballer Jamie Vardy, denied the accusation and is suing Coleen for libel. The case is due to go to a full trial in May.

Wayne and Coleen out in London on Thursday

Last year, Rebekah broke down in tears on Loose Women as she spoke about the stress she experienced and the horrific online abuse she was subjected to in the aftermath of the spat.

During the interview, Rebekah explained how the online row resulted in her being hospitalised in the late stages of her pregnancy. "It's really hard because we are in the middle of a legal battle and I can't really say too much at the minute," she said.

On being seven months pregnant when it all happened, she explained: "It was really really hard. It is probably up there with one of the worst things that I have had to deal with apart from being abused when I was younger."

