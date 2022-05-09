Rebekah Vardy's lavish Lincolnshire home revealed amid Coleen Rooney legal battle – inside

Rebekah Vardy is stepping into court this week to face off against Coleen Rooney, but back home she has an idyllic family house to relax in with her husband Jamie Vardy and children Sophie, Finley, Olivia Grace, Megan and Taylor. The latter two are children Rebekah has from previous relationships. Jamie also has a daughter called Ella from a former relationship.

From an indoor swimming pool to Rebekah's private dressing room, the property could genuinely rival a luxury spa retreat. Take a look around…

Rebekah Vardy's swimming pool

The couple have their own indoor swimming pool, surrounded by cream stone tiles. They keep it protected with a white cover when it's not in use.

The swimming pool is surrounded by grey rattan sun loungers with cream cushions. Rebekah has also decorated the space with large flower pots and candle lanterns that create a tranquil atmosphere.

Rebekah Vardy's dressing room

Rebekah has her own private dressing room, furnished with a white glass-topped dressing table and several Perspex makeup storage drawers. It is fitted with plush grey carpets, and there is a button-back velvet stool for Rebekah to sit on.

Rebekah Vardy's living room

WATCH: Rebekah Vardy offers tour inside beautiful family home

Rebekah and Jamie previously invited HELLO! into the home for an exclusive look at Christmas time. It had been transformed into an enchanting winter wonderland with a large tree and various decorations. The communal areas of the ground floor feature exposed brick walls and wooden flooring, and there is a large grey L-shaped sofa and a white open fireplace in the living room.

Another photo taken in the living room showed that there are various family photos showcased in silver frames upon the wall, and a leather coffee table in the middle.

Rebekah Vardy's hallway

Rebekah previously posed in the hallway where they had installed a second Christmas tree. A white staircase with a black iron bannister and grey stairs was seen in the background.

Rebekah Vardy's bedroom

Rebekah offered fans a snapshot of a grey leather button-back bed in her bedroom.

