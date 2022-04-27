Helen Skelton breaks silence following split from husband Richie Myler The former couple share three children

Helen Skelton surprised her fans on Monday when she and husband Richie Myler announced that they had gone their separate ways.

In a short statement, she wrote: "Very sad to say Richie and I are no longer a couple. He has left the family home. We will be doing our best to co-parent our small children." Neither have publicly said why they called time on their eight-year marriage, but Helen was recently on holiday with their children, while Richie remained at home.

Helen had stayed off social media after her statement, but she returned on Wednesday sharing a more uplifting post.

A fan had spotted an advertisement featuring the Countryfile star, and hilariously shared their baby's less than enthusiastic response with Helen as the tot snored in their cot.

"Matteo was thrilled to see you today @helenskelton," the fan wrote, to which Helen responded to with a crying with laughter emoji.

Just 12 hours before the star shared news of her split, she opened up about the stresses of motherhood.

Helen saw the funny side

The star reshared a post from a community group called The Mum Circle which read: "A mama is always full of emotions. Full of love. Full of anxiety and worries. Full of exhaustion and lack of energy. Full of mum guilt and doubt. Full of pride in her kids. Full of pure joy.

"She feels it all, that's the beauty of her, she carries it all, too. And yet she gets up every day and does it all over again."

Helen, 38, married rugby player Richie in December 2013 and together they share two sons and a baby daughter.

Their eldest boy, Ernie, is set to celebrate his seventh birthday in June, while his younger brother Louis turned five earlier this month. The couple welcomed their third child, daughter Elsie, on 28 December.

Helen and her husband are parting ways after eight years

In an earlier interview with the Northern Echo, Helen opened up about her marriage to Richie. "Marriages and relationships are not all plain sailing, but we approach it like teamwork," she revealed.

"Rich is the best dad. He's the 'sugar police' when it comes to their diet and insists on routine, whereas sometimes I'm anything for a quiet life, so we're a good balance."

She continued: "Our house is chaos usually, as Ernie (then three) and Louis (one) are so close in age and are the definition of wild at times.

"For the time being, we're not having any more, but I wouldn't say no one day."

