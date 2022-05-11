Helen Skelton's estranged husband Richie Myler pictured with new partner for the first time The presenter announced her separation just two weeks ago

Helen Skelton announced her shock separation from husband Richie Myler last month, and just two weeks later, her rugby player ex has been pictured out with his new girlfriend - Stephanie Thirkill.

MORE: Helen Skelton removes wedding ring – as husband's new girlfriend is 'revealed'

The 31-year-old was first linked to Stephanie, the daughter of the multi-millionaire President of the Leeds Rhinos club he plays for, earlier this month, and in the new pictures shared on MailOnline, the pair can be seen dressed casually whilst walking a dog together.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Helen Skelton gives HELLO! inside her stunning family home

Stephanie and Richie reportedly met at a rugby dinner last autumn — when Countryfile presenter Helen was pregnant with their now four-month-old daughter Elsie.

RELATED: Helen Skelton details 'terrifying' birth experience without husband Richie Myler

READ: Helen Skelton's husband shared cryptic post days before split announcement

Helen and Richie also share sons, Ernie, six, and Louis, four.

Helen and Richie share three children together

Despite meeting whilst still married, Richie has insisted there was no crossover and that he began the romance with Stephanie after his marriage collapsed.

Whilst Helen has remained silent since announcing the split, she did appear on a video last week on her Instagram Stories and fans noticed that she had already removed her wedding ring.

The mother-of-four reached out to fans seeking advice on their household budgets since the energy price cap increased.

The couple were married for eight years before separating

Helen, 38, appeared in good spirits in the video, which was filmed in the kitchen of the family home. She looked casual but chic in a striped top and with her hair pulled up in a high ponytail. She accessorised with chunky gold earrings – but her wedding ring was nowhere to be seen.

It comes after Helen herself announced the end of her eight-year marriage to rugby player Richie. In a short statement, she confirmed: "Very sad to say Richie and I are no longer a couple. He has left the family home. We will be doing our best to co-parent our small children."