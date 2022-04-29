Helen Skelton's husband Richie Myler breaks social media silence following marriage split The rugby player spent the day with his children

Helen Skelton's husband Richie Myler has taken to Instagram for the first time since his Countryfile star wife announced their separation.

The rugby star seems to be spending quality time with his children as he took to his Instagram Stories to share a brief video showing him inside a kid's gym.

The 31-year-old didn't add any comment to the clip or make any reference to the recent announcement.

Helen, who used to update her followers with her daily adventures as a busy mum-of-three, has been quiet on social media, only publishing on Wednesday, three days after she made the shock announcement that Richie had left the family home.

Richie spent Thursday with his kids at the gym

A fan had spotted an advertisement featuring the Countryfile star, and hilariously shared their baby's less than enthusiastic response with Helen as the tot snored in their cot.

"Matteo was thrilled to see you today @helenskelton," the fan wrote, to which Helen responded with a crying with laughter emoji.

On Sunday night, Helen told her followers: "Very sad to say Richie and I are no longer a couple. He has left the family home. We will be doing our best to co-parent our small children."

Just 12 hours before, the star had opened up about the stresses of motherhood.

Helen and Richie share three children, two sons and one daughter, born in December last year

The star reshared a post from a community group called The Mum Circle which read: "A mama is always full of emotions. Full of love. Full of anxiety and worries. Full of exhaustion and lack of energy. Full of mum guilt and doubt. Full of pride in her kids. Full of pure joy.

"She feels it all, that's the beauty of her, she carries it all, too. And yet she gets up every day and does it all over again."

Helen, 38, married rugby player Richie in December 2013 and together they share two sons and a baby daughter.

Their eldest boy, Ernie, is set to celebrate his seventh birthday in June, while his younger brother Louis turned five earlier this month. The couple welcomed their third child, daughter Elsie, on 28 December.