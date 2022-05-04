Helen Skelton removes wedding ring – as husband's new girlfriend is 'revealed' The star announced her shock split in April

Helen Skelton took to Instagram Stories on Tuesday evening to share a new video with fans.

MORE: Helen Skelton details 'terrifying' birth experience without husband Richie Myler

The Countryfile star reached out to fans seeking advice on their household budgets since the energy price cap increased.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Helen Skelton films the reality of raising three children

But viewers couldn't help but notice that the mum-of-three had chosen to remove her wedding ring in light of her split from husband Richie Myler just a few weeks ago.

READ: Helen Skelton's husband shared cryptic post days before split announcement

MORE: Helen Skelton breaks silence following split from husband Richie Myler

Helen, 38. appeared in good spirits in the video, which was filmed in the kitchen of the family home. She looked casual but chic in a striped top and with her hair pulled up in a high ponytail. She accesorised with chunky gold earrings – but her wedding ring was no where to be seen.

Helen has now removed her wedding ring

It comes after Helen herself announced the end of her eight-year marriage to rugby player Richie. In a short statement, she confirmed: "Very sad to say Richie and I are no longer a couple. He has left the family home. We will be doing our best to co-parent our small children."

READ: Helen Skelton hailed 'supermum' after relatable family photo

MORE: Helen Skelton's home is seriously jaw-dropping: 8 best photos of star's family house

Helen and Richie married in December 2013 and together share three children together – Ernie, six, Louis, five, and baby daughter Elsie, who arrived on 28 December.

The couple have been married since 2013

According to Mail Online, however, Richie has already moved on. The 31-year-old is said to be dating Sophie Thirkill, the daughter of Andrew Thirkill, multi-millionaire President of the Leeds Rhinos club, for which Richie plays.

READ: Helen Skelton shares heartbreaking post - sparks major fan reaction

MORE: Helen Skelton turns heads in cherry red jumpsuit for son's birthday

Mr Thirkill is one of the richest businessmen in Leeds, with his worth estimated at £175 million.

They share three young children together

Richie is yet to comment on his split from Helen, although he did share a cryptic post just days before the announcement.

The Leeds Rhinos star posted a snapshot showing him at training and wrote: "Light at the end of the tunnel [raised hands emoji]."

It's thought that at the time of the post, Helen was away with their three children on a beach holiday, accompanied by her mum Janet.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.