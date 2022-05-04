Miranda Lambert praises fans as she heads back out on the road after album release Miranda just released eighth album Palomino

Miranda Lambert has thanked fans for "'singing so loudly" as she returned to the stage.

The country star, who released her new album on 29 April, took to social media to share a video of herself on stage rocking a skintight denim dress with sparkly rights and tan cowboy boots. She paired the look with organ fringing along the sleeves and a diamante buckle.

WATCH: Miranda Lambert returns to the stage after Palomino release

"Back at it," she shared alongside a fire emoji.

"Thanks Alabama and Tennessee for singing so loudly with us this weekend. Love y’all!"

It's been an exciting time for Miranda, who has been picking up awards at various high-profile events over the last few weeks and is about to go on tour with good friends Little Big Town.

This kicks off on May 6, just a week after the release of her eighth studio album, Palamino.

Miranda has a fabulous sense of style

And if that's not enough, Miranda also recently announced a Las Vegas residency which will take place in September over six weeks.

"This is a whole different leap for me," she told USA Today of Miranda Lambert: Velvet Rodeo.

"I've been touring since Kerosene in 2005, and it seems like the time to do something different. There are so many (up and coming) artists out there, so we'll get out of the way and go to Vegas. It's almost like passing the torch. And I hope I get some new eyeballs from people who have never seen me."

She's not the first country star to go from Nashville to Vegas though as both Shania Twain and Carrie Underwood have held residencies there in recent months.\

