Miranda Lambert showcases tattooed body in stunning custom outfit

Miranda Lambert had her fans giddy with excitement on Tuesday when she shared a gorgeous new photo to mark the upcoming release of her new album, Palomino.

The country music singer posed in a desert setting, looking down to the ground while tipping her hat. Miranda looked flawless wearing a custom checked shirt with silver embellished epaulets and a black cowboy hat by Daniel Diamond.

Miranda's outfit highlighted her extensive body art, showcasing several tattoos on her arm which include an arrow, the word "tumbleweed" written in a script font, a tiny music note, and a hint of her enormous Queen of Hearts tattoo on her forearm.

Miranda got the large inking in 2018, telling People: "It represents a lot of things in my life. I was going from one phase of life to a new one and starting to take care of me and not worry about what was around me."

Miranda added: "It's about making sure I know that I'm the queen of my own heart. I love it."

Miranda showcased some of her extensive tattoos

Captioning her new photo, Miranda wrote: "Tippin' my hat to Palomino release week. Y'all ready? #Palomino #ActinUp."

Her fans were quick to react, with one responding: "SCREAMING!!!! Cannot wait to get the album on my record player and feel the sting of THAT needle dropping on the vinyl."

A second said: "We are more than ready!" A third added: "Yes!!! Great photo by the way!!! I have a girl crush on you."

Miranda's new album drops on Friday

It's been an exciting time for Miranda. Not only will her album drop on Friday, but she's also been picking up awards at various high-profile events over the last few weeks.

Most recently, the singer collected the Female Video of the Year for If I Was A Cowboy at the CMT Music Awards. She is showing no sign of slowing down anytime soon either, having announced her Las Vegas residency at the beginning of April.

It will take place at the Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino from September 23 and run for 24 shows.

