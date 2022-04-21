I tried Jennifer Aniston's ultra-healthy salad that she ate every day for ten years

Actress Jennifer Aniston has long been the definition of the Los Angeles 'It-girl'. A fan of clean living and daily exercise, the 53-year-old star certainly owes her enviable glow and toned silhouette to her ultra-healthy approach to wellness.

If you've been scrolling through social media lately, you may have come across the so-called "Jennifer Aniston salad" trend taking over TikTok, racking up millions of 'likes' from fellow salad connoisseurs keen to whip up the Hollywood star's favourite healthy dish, so we were keen to try it too.

WATCH: Jennifer Aniston reveals her ultimate health hack

When it comes to her midday meal, the star loves a nutritious salad. In fact, she is so into salads that Jennifer ate the same dish every day for ten years while filming Friends - and so did her female co-stars Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow!

In a 2016 appearance on NBC's Must See TV: An All-Star Tribute to James Burrows, the Friends cast reunited together on screen, where Courteney revealed the trio's lunch ritual. "And we ate the same food: a Jennifer salad," she said.

So, what's the fuss all about? HELLO!'s Lifestyle Writer Georgia embraced her best Jen An-inspired lifestyle, eating her famous salad every day for a week.

How to make Jennifer Aniston's salad

"My perfect salad – Bulgar, cucumbers, parsley, mint, red onion, garbanzo beans, feta cheese, & pistachios," Jennifer previously revealed on Instagram.

All the ingredients were easy to source at a local supermarket

Bulgar is similar to couscous, which is so easy to make. You just pour over boiling water and let it expand for ten minutes, then add some butter or olive oil to taste. Garbanzo beans are actually chickpeas, which are available to buy tinned at the supermarket.

Lemon juice was the ultimate key ingredient

I added a generous squeeze of lemon juice and a glug of olive oil into my salad before mixing it all up. It was a quick and fuss-free recipe, easy enough to whip up at lunchtime and enjoy in the sun in-between writing articles.

What does Jennifer Aniston's salad taste like?

I'm a pretty unfussy eater, although I have to admit when we get into the beans, lentils and pulses territory, I'm not the biggest fan. However, this zingy and refreshing salad was surprisingly delicious, thanks to the freshness of the mint and the citrus punch of freshly squeezed lemon.

I'm a salad girl now, btw

The chickpeas gave the salad a slightly earthy taste, while the raw vegetables added bite and texture to the bowl of goodness. It's a win for me!

Did I get bored of eating the salad?

Jennifer supposedly ate her salad every day for ten years, so my seven-day stint was a measly attempt at adopting the A-lister's healthy lifestyle in comparison. However, if I was forced to dine out on the hearty salad every day for the next decade, I wouldn't be mad about it.

It was an easy lunch to take into work on office days

It was a simple, but incredibly tasty lunch that was surprisingly filling despite the healthy ingredients. I chose to make it for dinner one evening and added a chicken breast for some extra protein, while other days I loaded on the feta if I fancied a creamier dressing.

Jennifer's co-stars were clearly a fan of her nutritious recipe, too. In a previous interview with The Los Angeles Times, Courteney explained: "Jennifer and Lisa and I ate lunch together every single day for 10 years. It was a salad that Jennifer doctored up with turkey bacon and garbanzo beans and I don't know what. She has a way with food, which really helps."

