Jennifer Aniston and Kate Hudson are friendship goals in stunning unseen photos The pair have never looked closer!

Jennifer Aniston is not short of a celebrity bestie and on Friday she took to social media with a stunning collection of snaps alongside gal pals Kate Hudson and Gwyneth Paltrow - talk about friendship goals.

The magnificent trio were captured posing in four photo booth shots, which were collated into a collage and posted by the Friends star in aid of Kate Hudson's birthday.

The 53-year-old wrote:"...And belated [birthday] Kate Hudson" with a birthday cake and two red love heart emojis and annotated the post with an "Aries Season" gif.

The gorgeous photos saw the ladies looking closer than ever as they displayed a variety of fabulous and hilarious poses.

Jennifer shared the photos with her 40.2 million Instagram followers

In one of the snaps, Kate posed with the olive stick which came from her martini glass whilst Jennifer and Gwyneth donned their best "shocked" faces.

The other images showed the Hollywood starlets smiling and cosying up to each other.

The celebratory post was a shared affair as Jennifer also sent her birthday wishes to YouTube's head of fashion and beauty and fellow Aries like Kate, Derek Blasberg.

Rachel and Monica reunited on Jennifer's Instagram

Jennifer penned: "I love my Aries babies!! Happy Birthday @derekblasberg," on a group photo with the fashion mogul.

On Monday the We're the Millers actress shared an exciting boomerang with on-screen bestie Courtney Cox to advertise merchandise from their iconic show Friends, where the pair played roommates-turned-best friends Rachel and Monica.

Captioning the post, Jennifer wrote: "Friends forever, link in bio@americares @ebmrf."

Jennifer and Kate starred in hit film Mother's Day together

Friends and fans couldn't get enough of the update from the celeb duo and flooded the comments with messages.

Trudie Styler wrote: "What an iconic duo." Laura Lynne Jackson commented: "Soul sister for sure."

One fan wrote: "My fav duo ever @jenniferaniston @courteneycoxofficial." A second fan replied: "RACHEL AND MONICA."

A third wrote: "I love you guys @jenniferaniston @courteneycoxofficial."

