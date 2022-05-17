Frankie Bridge enjoys emotional reunion with sons after exciting announcement The Loose Women host is a doting mother to two sons

Frankie Bridge has had a busy few days following the release of her new fashion line with Tesco's clothing range, F&F. The special collection, aptly named F W Bridge, has already garnered 41K followers on Instagram following the launch last week.

MORE: Frankie Bridge's intense workout gets interrupted by son Carter in heartwarming clip

After the news was confirmed, 33-year-old Frankie jetted off to Ibiza with her team to take part in a fabulous, sun-soaked photoshoot just in time for the summer months.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Frankie Bridge's intense workout interrupted by son Carter

Taking to Instagram Stories on Monday, the Loose Women star shared a heartwarming picture with her two sons Carter and Parker upon her return home.

MORE: Frankie Bridge shares candid selfie after surprising family revelation

SEE: Frankie Bridge debuts magical garden makeover - here's how to recreate it on a budget

"Mummy's home," she simply remarked alongside the snap which showed her hugging her two boys, whom she shares with husband Wayne Bridge.

According to the F W Bridge Instagram page, the clothing line is available in-store while the rest of the range is available online on Next's website. A men's and children's collection are said to be "coming soon".

"Can't believe I'm finally writing this… but… I'm so excited to be launching my very own brand… @fw_bridge," Frankie revealed on Thursday. "It's been a dream of mine to create stylish… sustainable… size inclusive… and affordable clothing.

Frankie shared this snap with her sons upon her return

"Finding a home within @fandfclothing was the perfect fit! @joooooliee and I are incredibly proud of all the designs… believe me when I say… a lot of thought… passion and hard work has gone into each and every piece!

"Thanks to you guys and the incredible response I get each week from #frankiesfaves I've wanted to create my own brand for a long time… so I can't wait to see people wearing our pieces!!! I hope you'll love it as much as I do! #fwbridge."

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.