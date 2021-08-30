Frankie Bridge shows off the most insane abs in sultry bikini snap The Loose Women star looks incredible on board a yacht...

Frankie Bridge has just returned from a sun-soaked holiday aboard a yacht and we are insanely jealous! The former Saturdays singer posted a series of snaps to her Instagram Stories and in them, she is wearing a gorgeous ribbed black bikini by Hunza G.

Accessorising to perfection, she added a sheer black shirt which she used as a cover-up, gold jewellery and large black sunnies. So chic!

WATCH: Gaby Roslin.chats to Frankie and Wayne Bridge

She captioned the photograph: "Happiest when lying horizontally!" and who can blame her, right?

The brunette beauty later shared a further snap of herself and a friend dancing across the boat with their arms theatrically stretched out and their shirts blowing behind them. She captioned it: "When you and your friend think you're being really 'arty' showing off your 'capes' blowing in the wind...The vision never quite lives up to the reality. @cjlindsay1 we gave it a go!"

Frankie looked amazing in her black ribbed bikini

The 32-year-old is on a high right now, having just published her second book, 'Grow'.

The Loose Women star aboard a yacht

The self-help book is all about her journey into motherhood and the trials and tribulations she has encountered along the way.

At the launch last week - the singer said of the release: "Yesterday was publication day for GROW and so many special people turned up to show their support! I can’t believe I’ve written two books… no ghost writer… just me and my wonderful editor. Not gonna lie… it wasn’t an easy process… but the ‘why’ was always at the forefront of my mind and my drive! Being a Mum is amazing and something I always wanted to be… but I realised and can feel like a really lonely and judgemental place to be mentally… I wrote Grow to encourage us all to share the good, the bad and the ugly… because it’s not all plain sailing and unless we all admit that to each other."

