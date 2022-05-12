Frankie Bridge's intense workout gets interrupted by son Carter in heartwarming clip

Nothing was going to get in the way of Frankie Bridge's latest workout session, so much so that the Loose Women star continued with her fitness regime whilst her son Carter clung to her.

Taking a video from her home gym, Frankie was seen doing some stretches when her six-year-old son came back from school to give her a hug.

WATCH: Frankie Bridge's intense workout interrupted by son Carter

"Carter's here, just got back from school. Trying to make my stretches so much harder," she laughed. "Not sure if this is going to help my back or make it worse. Thanks Carts."

Over the years, Frankie has been open about her fitness regime and how it helps with her mental health. Speaking to Cosmopolitan in 2017, the mum-of-two - who is married to Wayne Bridge - shared that she tries to get to the gym every day if she can.

"Now that I've got [my two children], each day is always really different," she said. "I normally get up at around 6:30am and sort the boys out. We're always rushing around in the morning.

Frankie often shares posts from her home gym

"I drop Parker at nursery, and then most days I tend to go to the gym for an hour to work out. If I'm working, I can't, but I try to fit in at least three/four days a week."

She also has her own exercise plan on wellness platform RWL. The RWL workouts are mainly equipment-free, with the occasional use of dumbbells and resistance bands, so it's unlikely the former The Saturdays star would have been making use of her gym machines for the session.

Frankie previously revealed how she limbers up for her workouts, sharing a video of herself dancing in the gym, captioned: "Dancing is my warmup. Do what makes you happy."

