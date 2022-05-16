Frankie Bridge's £22 Tesco outfit has fans saying the same thing We can't get enough of supermarket fashion - Frankie style…

Frankie Bridge has just launched an incredible new range for F&F at Tesco, and we have to say, we are seriously impressed with the entire collection.

It may be available in a supermarket and the price point is majorly afforable, but it looks so expensive. We're obsessed! And it seems that we aren't the only ones.

For the launch, which was attended by some of her Loose Women co-stars, the former Saturdays singer looked gorgeous. Her makeup was flawless, applied by Malin Coleman, and she wore a delightful pink printed co-ord from her new collection, which cost just £22 for the trousers and £25 for the top. When she shared pictures from the launch, fans flocked to the comments section to give it their seal of approval, and what's more, it appears they are all singing the same tune.

One follower wrote: "Absolutely amazing Frankie. And love your coord!" Another added: "Stunning! Love this two piece!" And a third quipped: "This is why the stuff in Tesco is so lovely at the minute…I could have bought it all!"

Frankie also shared a video of herself actually going into her local Tesco store to see the range for the first time. She said: "Can’t believe I’m finally writing this.. but… I’m so excited to be launching my very own brand… @fw_bridge … It’s been a dream of mine to create stylish… sustainable… size inclusive… and affordable clothing. Finding a home within @fandfclothing was the perfect fit!"

She added: " @joooooliee and I are incredibly proud of all the designs… believe me when I say… a lot of thought… passion and hard work has gone into each and every piece! Thanks to you guys and the incredible response I get each week from #frankiesfaves I’ve wanted to create my own brand for a long time… so I can’t wait to see people wearing our pieces!!! I hope you’ll love it as much as I do! And thanks to Claire from Brooklands Tesco for joining in the madness in store today!"

