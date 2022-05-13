Frankie Bridge debuts magical garden makeover - here's how to recreate it on a budget

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Frankie Bridge has transformed her back garden at the home she shares with her husband Wayne and two sons Parker and Carter. Motivated by making something fun for her sons, Frankie created an outdoor cinema just in time for the upcoming heatwave – and you could easily replicate the makeover in your own outdoor space!

The Loose Women star shared a video in partnership with Home Essentials which saw her sparse garden completely flipped into a magical outdoor cinema.

The screen was made from a large sheet and a projector screen – a savvy hack that could save you money. Their seating area was created without outdoor rugs and cushions, and they were also surrounded by lanterns and a firepit to make it super-cosy even after the sun goes down.

Frankie also positioned a deck chair in front of the screen and hung festoon lights around the area to make it feel even more special.

Frankie explained it all in her caption: "I love trying out new activities for the boys and an outdoor cinema is something I’ve always thought would be fun to do… I told @andthentheywentwild about wanting to create this space... and of course she brought the idea to life flawlessly… The space feels SO magical thanks to @homeessentialshop pieces and will be the perfect setting to catch a few films with my boys over the holidays… #homeesentials #homeessentialshop."

It's a great idea to maximise balmy summer nights without having to go too far from home. Want to recreate Frankie's outdoor cinema on a budget?

This projector is perfect for movie nights all year round.

Projector, £56.99, Amazon

This bright and beautiful rug is for use inside and out.

Blue outdoor rug, £14.95, Kukoon Rugs

Turn the floor into a seat with this boho cushion.

Outdoor floor cushion, £24.99, The Range

Glow up your outdoor space in an instant.

Paper lantern string lights, £10, Home Essentials

