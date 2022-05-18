Linda Robson and Pauline Quirke put 'feud' behind them for epic Birds of a Feather reunion The Loose Women presenter starred in Birds of a Feather

Linda Robson and Pauline Quirke appear to have put their reported feud behind them by enjoying a surprise reunion alongside their Birds of a Feather co-star Lesley Joseph.

MORE: Linda Robson breaks silence on Loose Women feud - and 'fall out' with Birds of a Feather co-star

In a photo shared on the Loose Women star's Instagram page on Tuesday, the trio could be seen smiling as they dined at the fancy The Delaunay. "A lovely lunch with my beautiful friends in the @thedelaunay," Linda simply remarked.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Lesley Joseph talks about brave friend Linda Robson

The heartwarming post was met with much praise, with one writing: "Lovely photo [heart eyes emoji] so good to see Pauline too! [heart emojis] forever comedy icon trio xxx."

MORE: Loose Women's Linda Robson shares very rare family photos of her only son

SEE: Loose Women hosts' lavish houses: Ruth Langsford, Coleen Nolan, more

"This makes me so happy," another post read, while a third person stated: "This literally warms my heart." A fourth follower said: "All the birds together, bring back birds of a feather."

It was previously reported that Linda and Pauline had fallen out – something which TV presenter Linda has always refuted. The stars have been friends for more than five decades and starred together in 12 series. However, Pauline was absent from the 2020 Birds of a Feather special, which prompted rumours of a rift.

Linda with Pauline Quirke and Lesley Joseph

"People say Pauline and I have fallen out," she told The Mirror. "Obviously I couldn't see her during lockdown but I've seen her since.

"She just doesn't want to act anymore. She's had enough - it's long hours. She's concentrating on her drama academies. She's very hands on, going to classes and all that.

Birds of a Feather was originally broadcast from 1989 to 1998

"I see Lesley [Joseph] all the time because we won Celebrity Coach Trip last year. And during the lockdowns I would leave funny things on her doorstep, like Tena Lady and hair dye!"

Linda also confirmed that when she was ill, both Pauline and Lesley regularly rang her, adding: "They were both a big support and really there for me."

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.